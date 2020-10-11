You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday, Oct. 1

INCIDENT — At 12:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the area of North Valerie Street and East Rose Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of North Scott Drive and East El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2000 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Cook Street and South Railroad Avenue.

ARREST — At 11:18 a.m., Nancy Uvalle Laurel, 43, was arrested in the 400 block of Rancheria Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force; brandishing a weapon, nonfirearm; and battery.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

