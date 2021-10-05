INCIDENT — At 12:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of East College Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 12:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 300 block of North Second Avenue that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling a person.
INCIDENT — At 3:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of South A Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 300 block of North Y Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of South Avalon Street.
ARREST — At 9:59 a.m., Stevee Chapman, 25, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.