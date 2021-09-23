INCIDENT — At 12:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of South McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1000 block of West Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 800 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 3:47 a.m., Mason Talaugon, 28, was arrested in the 200 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with firearm, illegally possessing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed.