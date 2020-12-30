You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titans claim championship

Titans claim championship

Basketball: After winning school's first boys hoops title, Nipomo turns focus to CIF playoffs
Buy Now

The Nipomo High basketball team won the school's first ever league championship in the sport. The Titans are led by, from left, Louis DiModica, Nate Reese, John Costa, Daren Sosa, Gianni Hart and Joey Garcia. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Meanwhile, Nipomo's boys basketball team also captured its first league championship under the guidance of first-year coach Stan Ikeda. The Titans went 10-2 in Ocean League play to share the league title with Morro Bay. 

Daren Sosa, a junior, was the team's top scorer as Joey Garcia, Louis DiModica, Gianni Hart, John Costa, Rudy Garibay and Nate Reese all pitched in. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News