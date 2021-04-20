You are the owner of this article.
Tommy Nuñez, Pioneer Valley SR, RB

041621 PV SM football 05.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Tommy Nuñez takes off on a long touchdown run against Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.

It's great to see Nuñez and Pioneer Valley have some success this spring after a tough 2019. I had Friday's game all wrong as I predicted Santa Maria to win handily. 

Pioneer Valley, though, came to play and blew out the Saints with Nuñez helping to lead the way, scoring a touchdown and rushing for 60 yards. The Panthers will close out their season against Atascadero on Friday.

