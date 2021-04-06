Tommy Nunez, Pioneer Valley RB

In the odd Wednesday game last week, Tommy Nunez powered Pioneer Valley past Mission Prep in that stunning 13-6 win for the Panthers.

Nunez scored both touchdowns and also played solid defense at outside linebacker as the Panthers shut down the Royal rushing attack. Nunez had a 16-yard TD run and caught a 2-yard pass from Angel Vargas.

"Without Tommy we wouldn't have won this game," John Beck, the second-year Panthers coach, said. "That's all there is to it. He is the heartbeat for our team, you have no idea what that guy is going through right now and the things he's doing in his life. He's sacrificing a lot to be out here with these guys for these four games. I can't say enough about his ability to raise these guys up and get them to believe in themselves. He fights every day in practice, he does everything for us."

