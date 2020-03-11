Track and field: Area athletes aim for qualifying standards at Nipomo's CCAA Meet

“We just put together this team at the last second, so we’re happy with this win,” said Langley.

The rest of the St. Joseph relay team consisted of Mark Crisp, Vincent Geronimo and Devin Guggia.

Langley and Rayann Booker are two of the top sprinters in the area, and both sprinted to an open event win.

Langley took the boys 100 meters in 11.09. Rayann Booker won the girls 200 in 26.1.

Both were under the qualifying standards. Booker, who was held out of her premier event the 100, has a personal best of just under 25 seconds in the 200, but, “I’m happy with (the 26.1) at this point of the season,” she said.

St. Joseph’s Patrick Heard won the boys triple jump with a best of 42-9, beating the standard by nine inches.

“That’s my best into a headwind,” he said.

“The most important thing for me was hitting my marks on the board,” Heard said. “The wind blew me back some, but my marks were on when I hit the board.”

Arroyo Grande sophomore Daniela Ruelas was a triple winner, and she met the qualifying standard in every event she won, the 100, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.