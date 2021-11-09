081921 SJHS Football 10.JPEG

St. Joseph receiver Travis Royal had eight catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns Friday at Fresno Bullard.

St. Joseph's Travis Royal had another productive receiving performance with eight catches for 121 yards and a score against a vaunted Fresno Bullard defense. Royal has shown time and time again that he's got what it takes to play at the next level, though his performance against a talented Bullard team is particularly noteworthy. Royal's big game, however, came in a 29-28 loss.

