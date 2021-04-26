You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday, April 13

INCIDENT — At 1:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1000 block of West Las Flores Way.

INCIDENT — At 9:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Railroad Avenue.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

