Tuesday, April 20

INCIDENT — At 5:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 11:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with injury in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 1:16 p.m., Ricky Martinez, 34, was arrested on a warrant at San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 9:10 p.m., Gilberto Morales-Nunez, 38, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of engaging in a sex act with a minor, continuous sexual abuse of a minor and oral copulation of a minor.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!