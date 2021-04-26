You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday, April 20

Tuesday, April 20

INCIDENT — At 5:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Tunnell Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 11:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with injury in the 1600 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 1:16 p.m., Ricky Martinez, 34, was arrested on a warrant at San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 9:10 p.m., Gilberto Morales-Nunez, 38, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of engaging in a sex act with a minor, continuous sexual abuse of a minor and oral copulation of a minor.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News