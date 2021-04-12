You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday, April 6

INCIDENT — At 8:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North L Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of North O Street and West Oak Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 200 block of North H Street.

