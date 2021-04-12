Tuesday, April 6

INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with unknown injuries near the intersection of East Stowell Road and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Broadway and St. Andrews Way.
ARREST — At 7:19 p.m., Linda Woods, 24, was arrested in the 700 block of East Mariposa Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
