Tuesday, Aug. 25

INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North G Street.
ARREST — At 2:03 p.m., Raul Alejandro Florez, 25, was arrested in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; first-degree burglary; and violating a protective order.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!