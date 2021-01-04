You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday, Dec. 29

Tuesday, Dec. 29

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 1:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West College Avenue and North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 100 block alley of North L and M streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North Fourth Street and East Airport Avenue.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.

