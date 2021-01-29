Tuesday, Jan. 12

INCIDENT — At 11:53 a.m., Lompoc Police executed a warrant in the 500 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of public intoxication in the 800 block of West Airport Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of public intoxication in the 700 block of North C Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
