Tuesday, Jan. 5

INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 700 block of West Laurel Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 11:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1700 block of Berkeley Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North F and G streets.
INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and West Barton Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of South J Street.
