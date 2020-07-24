Tuesday, July 14

INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for a Hispanic man and woman who entered the Valley Fresh grocery store at 608 Alamo Pintado Road about 7:30 a.m. and stole a bottle of Patron tequila.
INCIDENT — About 1:20 p.m., deputies assisted Santa Barbara County Fire Department as they responded to a grass fire on the west side of Highway 101 north of Jonata Park Road.
The fire spread eastward into the center median and appeared to be moving quickly, so deputies began notifying adjacent residents while the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans closed the right-hand southbound lane of the freeway.
However, County Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire, limiting the burn to an area about 75 yards by 35 yards, and deputies were released about an hour later.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!