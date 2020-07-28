Tuesday, July 21

INCIDENT — After a vehicle was stopped about 12:15 a.m. at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang for having an inoperative brake light, a records check confirmed the driver’s license had been suspended by the Department of Motor Vehicles for failure to appear in court.

During an inventory search of her vehicle, deputies allegedly found two plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine as well as a glass pipe containing a white residue.

The woman was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and driving with an inoperative brake light. She was released, but her vehicle was towed away.

ARREST — Two people sitting in their vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort were contacted about 2 p.m. by deputies, who conducted a probation search and allegedly found methamphetamine and a meth pipe in the vehicle.

Trevor Lee also was allegedly found in possession of a wallet and credit cards belonging to another person, and he allegedly told deputies he picked up the wallet after observing its owner being arrested in Taft.

He and his companion Janette Starks were arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and theft of found property. The vehicle was towed away.

INCIDENT — Deputies contacted a man who was sleeping in his car at the Chumash Casino Resort about 10:40 p.m. and allegedly spotted a methamphetamine pipe in a bag attached to the driver’s-side door.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a hide-a-key container under the steering wheel.

The driver was issued a citation for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

Breaking News