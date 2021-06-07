INCIDENT — At 1:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 1100 block of North Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of West Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Main and North McClelland streets.
INCIDENT — At 8 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1600 block of Black Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heart near the 700 block of East Fesler Street.
ARREST — At 4:25 p.m., Manolo Aguilar, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 8:50 p.m., Melodi Zamora, 49, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and illegal possession of tear gas.
Santa Maria Police received seven reports of fireworks.