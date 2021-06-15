INCIDENT — At 1:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Park Avenue and South Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of Vista Montana.
ARREST — At 5:51 a.m., Fernando Camarillo-Cervantes, 18, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of West Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jal on suspicion of murder.
ARREST — At 7:29 p.m., Alan Anderson, 46, was arrested in the 500 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received 10 reports of fireworks.