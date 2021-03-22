You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday, March 2

Tuesday, March 2

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News