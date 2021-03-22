Tuesday, March 2

INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
