You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday, March 2

Tuesday, March 2

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 1:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of West Hickory Avenue.

ARREST — At 12:42 p.m., Brian Benites, 50, was arrested in the 100 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, threats, possession of metal knuckles and a club, unlawful possession of tear gas, being a felon in possession of a stun gun, domestic violence and vandalism.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Local News

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest lo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News