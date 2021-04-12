You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday, March 23

INCIDENT — At 7:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an indecent exposure in the 1000 block of Aviation Drive that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.

INCIDENT — At 4:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block alley of North E and F streets.

