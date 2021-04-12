You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday, March 23:

Tuesday, March 23:

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 8:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of West El Camino Street.

ARREST — At 9:32 p.m., Christian Marquez, 24, was arrested in the 1000 block of Henry Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment and witness intimidation.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News