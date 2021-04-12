Tuesday, March 30

INCIDENT — At 3:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an unknown injury near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:34 p.m., Santa Maria Policer received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:25 a.m., Matthew Dreier, 38, was arrested in the 1000 block of Cortez Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 3:44 a.m., Gabriel Melo-Solano, 34, was arrested in the 600 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, obstruction and warrants.
ARREST — At 10:41 p.m., Braulo Lopez, 40, was arrested in the 900 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!