Tuesday, March 9

INCIDENT — At 1:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North I Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 2:16 p.m., Rafael Murua, 32, was arrested in the 600 block of North F Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
