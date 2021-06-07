INCIDENT — At 12:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1700 block of North H Street that resulted in a cite-release.
INCIDENT — At 6:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North L Street that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 11:30 p.m., Gabriel Rodriguezvaca, 49, was arrested in the 300 block alley of North K and L streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.