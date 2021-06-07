INCIDENT — At 12:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1000 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2200 block of South Depot Street.
ARREST — At 4:45 a.m., Rafael Ruiz, 30, was arrested in the 2000 block of South Lassen Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of associating with a criminal street gang, battery, DUI, driving on a suspended license and providing a false identification.
ARREST— At 9:50 a.m., Eduardo Gudino, 29, was arrested in the 1500 block of South Syracuse Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks.