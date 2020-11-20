Tuesday, Nov. 10

INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Bradley and East Bello roads.
INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of West Betteravia Road.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!