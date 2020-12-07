You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday, Nov. 17

Tuesday, Nov. 17

INCIDENT — At 2:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 300 block of South J Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North F Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 17:

INCIDENT — At 12:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block alley of North S and T streets.

INCIDENT — At 5:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury in the 2500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of West Central and Floradale avenues.

INCIDENT — At 7:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 400 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 600 block of North Z Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard at an unspecified location in the city.

INCIDENT — At 9:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of North H Street.

ARREST — At 8:33 a.m., Carlos Sandoval, 27, was arrested near the intersection of Central and Floradale avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.

