Tuesday, Sept. 29

Tuesday, Sept. 29

INCIDENT — At 6:46 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the area of West Central and Floradale avenues, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 1500 block of of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

