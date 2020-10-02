You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday, Sept. 29

Tuesday, Sept. 29

  • Updated

ARREST — At 12:51 p.m., Figueroa Ismael Quintero, 31, was arrested on a warrant at San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm, with great bodily injury; and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Death-notices

Byron Nathanael Butler III

Byron Nathanael Butler III, resident of Lompoc died Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 31. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Francis H. "Mutt" Beattie
Obituaries

Francis H. "Mutt" Beattie

Francis H. “Mutt” Beattie, Jr. was an unassuming figure on the Lompoc scene throughout his lifetime, carrying on the family name and business.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News