Tuesday, Sept. 8

INCIDENT — At 4:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired or heard in the 1300 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block alley of North D and E streets.
INCIDENT — At 5:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired or heard in the 2200 block of Briar Creek Way.
INCIDENT — At 5:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a police pursuit in the area of East Laurel Avenue and North Second Street.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!