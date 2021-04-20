Williams has had a great spring season but really put the finishing touches on a solid career with his performance Friday. He made the most athletic catch I've seen this spring, played shutdown corner and then recovered and returned a fumble 85 yards for the game-clinching score.

Williams should be a steal for UTEP and he showed why Friday.

Tyler Williams, St. Joseph SR, DB/WR: 2 catches, 67 yards; fumble recovery returned 85 yards for TD, four tackles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.