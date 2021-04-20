You are the owner of this article.
Tyler Williams, St. Joseph SR, DB/WR

Tyler Williams, St. Joseph SR, DB/WR

St. Joseph's Tyler Williams makes a catch during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.

Williams has had a great spring season but really put the finishing touches on a solid career with his performance Friday. He made the most athletic catch I've seen this spring, played shutdown corner and then recovered and returned a fumble 85 yards for the game-clinching score. 

Williams should be a steal for UTEP and he showed why Friday. 

Tyler Williams, St. Joseph SR, DB/WR: 2 catches, 67 yards; fumble recovery returned 85 yards for TD, four tackles.

