You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UCLA's Delanie Wisz and Jacqui Prober cope with season's cancellation

UCLA's Delanie Wisz and Jacqui Prober cope with season's cancellation

UCLA first baseman-third baseman Delanie Wisz was rolling along in her junior softball season.

The Righetti High School graduate was batting .359, fourth-best for the defending national champs (26-1). She had hit five doubles on the year, and her five home runs were second-most on the squad.

Wisz was the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week for her output for the Bruins in their six games spanning March 2-8. Wisz had at least one hit in five of the six games, RBIs in four, and her RBI double against No. 16 Michigan, three-run homer against No. 22 University of Central Florida and grand slam against No. 18 Minnesota were all game-winning hits.

Then came the news.

In response to COVID-19, the coronavirus, the Pac-12 announced Saturday that the remainder of the season for all member spring sports teams was cancelled.

"The initial news was a huge shock to my whole team," Wisz said earlier this week.

"We were very confused and didn't know what was going to happen. But we've all just accepted that this is how it is."

Wisz's teammate and fellow Righetti alum, Jacqui Prober, is a senior. Prober, as a pinch runner, scored the run against Oklahoma that gave the Bruins the national title. Prober was batting .313 in 20 games as a senior. She had a pair of doubles in 16 at bats with four RBIs.

Wisz did seem to be taking things in stride. "I've been home for the last couple of days working on finals," she said.

The Righetti grad sounded hopeful that the Pac-12 would grant affected players an extra season of eligibility.

"Most likely our season of eligibility will be given back," said Wisz. "At least we get a whole extra year out of this to be even better than we were this year."

At press time, neither the Pac-12 or the NCAA had made an announcement concerning an extra season of eligibility for the affected athletes.

For now, the conference has cancelled all organized team activities. The Pac-12 said in its original announcement that it will re-visit the issue March 29.

"When I go back down to L.A., we may be able to work out as a team, but nothing is set in stone yet," said Wisz.

Wisz is Stevie Wisz's younger sister. Stevie Wisz's courageous battle against aortic stenosis, and her subsequently successful open heart surgery, made national headlines last spring.

2019's Best: Collection of this year's top sports stories on SantaMariaTimes.com

Well the end of the year is right around the corner . Wow, 2020 is here. Get ready for all of the things that the new year could bring us by taking a look back at some of the top stories of 2019 right here.

Stevie Wisz played for the Bruins' 2019 national championship squad. She also played for the 2013 Righetti team that won the CIF Southern Section Division 3 championship under coach Scott Nickason.

Delanie Wisz transferred to UCLA after two highly productive seasons at Loyola Marymount. She homered twice and went 3-for-3 in her UCLA debut, a 14-0 win over Cal State Bakersfield Feb. 6.

UCLA announced March 10 that it would switch to online courses, joining the number of schools that have done so in response to COVID-19. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News