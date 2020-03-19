UCLA's Delanie Wisz and Jacqui Prober cope with season's cancellation

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Wisz did seem to be taking things in stride. "I've been home for the last couple of days working on finals," she said.

The Righetti grad sounded hopeful that the Pac-12 would grant affected players an extra season of eligibility.

"Most likely our season of eligibility will be given back," said Wisz. "At least we get a whole extra year out of this to be even better than we were this year."

At press time, neither the Pac-12 or the NCAA had made an announcement concerning an extra season of eligibility for the affected athletes.

For now, the conference has cancelled all organized team activities. The Pac-12 said in its original announcement that it will re-visit the issue March 29.

"When I go back down to L.A., we may be able to work out as a team, but nothing is set in stone yet," said Wisz.

Wisz is Stevie Wisz's younger sister. Stevie Wisz's courageous battle against aortic stenosis, and her subsequently successful open heart surgery, made national headlines last spring.

Stevie Wisz played for the Bruins' 2019 national championship squad. She also played for the 2013 Righetti team that won the CIF Southern Section Division 3 championship under coach Scott Nickason.