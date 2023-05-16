The United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County held its "United for the Cause" car show at the Santa Maria Radisson last weekend.

The Saturday event featured classic cars, food, music and a silent auction. Proceeds of the show will go to support the United Way's Elks Rodeo queen candidate, Adrena Mercedes Longoria.

Registration for the classic cars and trucks was $30 and admission was a donation, typically $10.

There are six queen candidates vying for the crown this year. The contest has raised and distributed over $15 million to local community youth recreation programs since its inception in 1946.

The six candidates have each partnered with local nonprofit organizations and the queen candidates have been busy raising money for youth programs. The contest will culminate with Queen Coronation on Friday, June 2, during the rodeo.

The six candidates will compete to raise the most money for their respective nonprofits.

Besides Longoria, this year's queen candidates and their sponsoring organizations, are Paige Beal, who's working with the Noontime Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria; Michaela Jamison, who's teamed up with VTC Enterprises; Courtney Lauderdale and the Black Student Union; Brisa Lopez, who's working with the Cuyama Valley Exchange Club; and Justine Lopez, who's partnered with the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe.

The rodeo kicks off June 1 in Santa Maria.