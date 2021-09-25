Unity of Santa Maria will host a virtual Indigenous People’s Day celebration Monday, Oct. 11, featuring spiritual music, prayers and honoring the culture and traditions of Native Americans and first peoples.
The event will be at noon on Zoom. Go to www.unityofsantamaria for the link.
Speakers will be the Rev. Judith Elia, who has organized events internationally for world peace, holistic medicine, and the spiritual unity of the world’s religions. Prior to ministry she worked as a family therapist, clinical director of the Child Protection Team, a community college and business college professor of psychology, and supervisor of the Wellness Program at the Spa at Palm Aire. She is the Minister of Unity of Santa Maria.
Ayolane Halusky has more than 30 years of professional experience conducting innovative nature-based programs for colleges and universities, school children and families of all ages and the general public. He is a St. Johns County, Florida native who intimately knows the local waters and wilderness of his bioregion. He is a passionate teacher creating unique interactions in nature. He is currently the St. John’s County Naturalist.
Aliela Gorzaltchik is a professional musician, pianist and musicologist. She also leads spiritual practices named Dances of Universal Peace and Joy of Singing, considering singing and dancing as the shortest way to our true self, the path of healing and awakening of the heart. She lives in Moscow, Russia conducting different workshops for local circles - as well as for international communities.
Singer/songwriter, producer and humanitarian Daniel Nahmod has performed his profound, heart-opening original music in 45 U.S. states and Canada since beginning his music career in 1999. Daniel's poetic and evocative message of peace, love and compassion across all nations, cultures and faiths has found overwhelming acceptance wherever he has performed. His songs are recorded and performed all over the world. His YouTube videos and collaborations with other musicians like Nimo are watched by millions. www.danielnahmod.com
Barbara Swetina was born in the European music capital of Vienna. Barbara plays many instruments (piano, accordion, recorder, flute, harp, guitar, ukulele) and loves to enrich the lives of people she meets through music. Under her guidance a group of people can be transformed into an impromptu choir within minutes, creating rich and beautiful harmonies. More than 30 years ago Barbara brought Taizé singing as a daily devotional practice into the heart of the Findhorn Foundation community in Scotland, by starting the day with shared song and prayer.