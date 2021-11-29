Images of Santa Claus excite children across the globe each holiday season. Some such images appear on television, in stores or in the front yards of homes decked out for the holidays, while others are elicited through songs like "Up on the Housetop." Hollywood legend Gene Autry's mid-20th century version of "Up on the Housetop" might be the most widely recognized version of the song, but the tune actually dates back to 1864, making it the second oldest secular Christmas song ("Jingle Bells" was written in 1857).
"Up on the Housetop"
Up on the housetop reindeer paws, out jumps good old Santa Claus
Down through the chimney with lots of toys
All for the little ones, Christmas joys
Ho, ho ho! Who wouldn't go? Ho,ho ho! Who wouldn't go?
Up on the housetop, click, click, click
Down through the chimney with old Saint Nick
First comes the stocking of little Nell
Oh, dear Santa fill it well
Give her a dolly that laughs and cries
One that can open and shut her eyes
Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go? Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go?
Up on the housetop, click, click, click
Down through the chimney with good Saint Nick
Look in the stocking of little Bill
Oh, just see what a glorious fill
Here's a hammer and lots of tacks
Whistling ball and a whip that cracks
Ho, ho ho! Who wouldn't go? Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go?
Up on the housetop, click, click, click
Down through the chimney with good Saint Nick
Lyrics written by Benjamin Hanby
