Upcoming launches at Vandenberg AFB

Upcoming launches at Vandenberg AFB

Firefly Alpha Launch Control Center

The Alpha Launch Control Center at Vandenberg Air Force Base is shown in a photo released by Firefly Aerospace on May 21.

 Firefly Aerospace

August 2020-- Minuteman III test

Operational test of unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, conducted by the 576th Flight Test Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base, at a time to be determined later.

Third quarter 2020-- Firefly Alpha with TBA payload

The first flight of Firefly’s small-satellite rocket, Alpha, is scheduled for launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, at a time to be determined later.

Fourth quarter 2020--Delta IV-Heavy with NROL-82

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket will launch a classified spy satellite cargo for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office, from SLC-6, at a time to be determined later.

November--Falcon 9 with Sentinel 6A satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Sentinel 6A satellite in a joint mission between the European Space Agency, NASA, NOAA, CNES and Eumetsat. Launch from SLC-4E will be at a time to be determined later.

2020-- SpaceX Falcon 9 with SmallSat Rideshare 1

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SmallSat Rideshare 1, with multiple satellites from different clients. Launch from SLC-4E will be at a date and time to be determined later.

2020-- SpaceX Falcon 9 with SARah 1

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SARah 1, part of a satellite constellation for the German government.  Launch from SLC-4E will be at a date and time to be determined later.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lompoc to provide $150 rebates to utility customers as pandemic drags on
Local News

Lompoc to provide $150 rebates to utility customers as pandemic drags on

  • Updated

The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night voted 5-0 to use about $2.3 million that the city has in clean energy credits to provide a one-time $150 rebate to each of the city’s residential and commercial electric customers. The move was made in an attempt to financially assist community members who may be experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News