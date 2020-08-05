UPDATE: Two injured, one arrested in Hwy 1 rollover crash in Orcutt

Two women suffered minor injuries but one was arrested following a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday that ripped the car into two pieces, spilled gasoline, downed an electric line and closed Highway 1 at Solomon Road in Orcutt.
Driver Raquel Jiminez-Zurita, 22, and passenger Janet Jimenez, 20, both of Santa Maria, suffered minor injuries in the crash about 11:05 a.m. just north of Solomon Road, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.
Both women were able to get out of the vehicle on their own but complained of pain, so they were taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for evaluation, the CHP said.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
