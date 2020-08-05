You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Two injured, one arrested in Hwy 1 rollover crash in Orcutt

UPDATE: Two injured, one arrested in Hwy 1 rollover crash in Orcutt

  • Updated

Two women suffered minor injuries but one was arrested following a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday that ripped the car into two pieces, spilled gasoline, downed an electric line and closed Highway 1 at Solomon Road in Orcutt.

Driver Raquel Jiminez-Zurita, 22, and passenger Janet Jimenez, 20, both of Santa Maria, suffered minor injuries in the crash about 11:05 a.m. just north of Solomon Road, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

Both women were able to get out of the vehicle on their own but complained of pain, so they were taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for evaluation, the CHP said.

Read the full story here.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News