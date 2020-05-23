VAFB Exchange shoppers can win Super Bowl LV tickets in sweepstakes

VAFB Exchange shoppers can win Super Bowl LV tickets in sweepstakes

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Procter & Gamble are giving shoppers at Vandenberg and Exchanges worldwide the chance to experience all the gridiron action of Super Bowl LV in person.

From May 15 through June 4, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter the Greatest of All Tides sweepstakes at www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. One grand-prize winner will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LV, held Feb. 21 in Tampa, Florida, along with two tickets to an exclusive, invite-only pregame tailgate party—a combined $7,000 value.

One second-place winner will receive two Super Bowl LV game tickets, a $4,000 value. A $1,500 Exchange gift card, which can be put toward the purchase of a new washer and dryer, will be awarded to one third-place winner.

“The lights, the crowd, the action there’s nothing quite like attending the biggest game of the year,” said Vandenberg Exchange General Manager, Ladda Thomas. “It’ll be the perfect way for our lucky winners to kick off their 2021.”

Travel and accommodations are not included with prizes. Authorized shoppers age 18 or older are eligible to enter. Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

Winners will be selected on or about June 12.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lompoc to provide $150 rebates to utility customers as pandemic drags on
Local News

Lompoc to provide $150 rebates to utility customers as pandemic drags on

  • Updated

The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night voted 5-0 to use about $2.3 million that the city has in clean energy credits to provide a one-time $150 rebate to each of the city’s residential and commercial electric customers. The move was made in an attempt to financially assist community members who may be experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

+2
'Hanging in there': Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest presses on with 8 candidates vying for crown
Local News

'Hanging in there': Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest presses on with 8 candidates vying for crown

  • Updated

The 2020 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest is pushing on, despite the Lompoc Valley Festival Association’s decision last month to call off this summer’s Flower Festival. The eight young ladies vying for the queen’s crown have continued to fundraise during the health crisis, and contest organizers have tentatively scheduled a couple of public events to recognize the candidates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News