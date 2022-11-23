The Valley Christian Academy boys basketball team (1-0) kept enough of a big lead it built against Orcutt Academy Tuesday night to make the Lions' season opener a success.
VCA led 22-7 after the first quarter, by 24 points at halftime and eventually defeated the Spartans (1-2) 59-41 in a non-league game at VCA.
Orcutt Academy cut its deficit to 11 in the second half but could come no closer.
Gavin Edick led the Lions with a double-double. Edick scored 14 points and snared 13 rebounds. Jacob Sanders, Seth Walker and Sean Swain put in 11 points each for the Lions.
Roman Turrez led the Spartans with a game-high 20 points.
"This was a good start for us, but we want this game to be a floor for our season," VCA coach Christopher Maples said afterward.
"We want to improve each day of this long journey of a season."