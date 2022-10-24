Valley Christian Academy athletic director and eight-man football coach Pete Fortier Monday said his team has forfeited its scheduled Oct. 29 home game, and a chance at the outright Coast Valley League championship, against Coast Union.

Coast Union athletic director and football coach Andrew Crosby, who is also a math teacher at the school, said in a Monday email to the Times that VCA is forfeiting the game because Coast Union has a female student-athlete on its team.

With the forfeit, the Lions finished in a three-way tie with Coast Union and Cuyama Valley for the CVL championship. All three teams will finish with a 3-1 league record.

VCA beat Cuyama Valley 75-20 Oct. 1. Cuyama Valley defeated Coast Union 52-30 last Thursday. Cuyama Valley finished 8-1 overall. Coast Union and VCA will finish 7-2 and 5-2 respectively.

This marks the third time in the last two years that VCA has forfeited a football game. The Lions forfeited a scheduled game against Cuyama Valley in an abbreviated 2021 spring season. VCA forfeited again to Cuyama Valley during a full 2021 fall schedule, because the Bears had a female player on their squad.

The school was accused of sex discrimination after refusing to play Cuyama Valley in the spring of 2021. In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in 2021, plaintiff Sonya Herrera accused Valley Christian Academy of violating the Title IX law after the private school changed its schedule to avoid playing Cuyama Valley because her daughter was a member of the team. The complaint was filed after Alfonso Gamino, Cuyama Joint Union High School District’s superintendent, received a letter following a scrimmage with VCA, explaining that VCA won’t play the Cuyama team because of the female member identified as “E.H.” in the lawsuit.

Back in 2021, VCA superintendent and lead pastor Joel Mikkelson noted in a letter to Gamino that the school's student handbook states "there is to be no physical contact between boys and girls at Valley Christian Academy."

Title IX is the federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in education programs. VCA is a member of the California Interscholastic Federation, which oversees public and private high school athletics in the state, and includes a condition that it must comply with Title IX.

CIF Southern Section Assistant Commissioner Thom Simmons said in a Monday email to the Times that the matter was a league and school issue and did not involve the CIF Southern Section.

VCA wrapped up a share of the CVL title with a 51-6 win at home against San Luis Obispo Classical Academy last Saturday as Jacob Sanders ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Sanders recovered a Grizzlies fumble on defense.

Lions quarterback Sean Swain threw two touchdown passes, to Tristan Fortier and James Fakouri. Swain threw incompletions on his other three passes.

Swain and Cole Simms both rushed for a Lions touchdown. On defense for VCA, Fortier intercepted a pass and had a sack, Jordan Tittes made two sacks, and Noah List had a sack and a fumble recovery.

Laton 46, Orcutt 36

The Mustangs (4-3, 2-2) beat the Spartans (2-5, 2-3) in a Sierra League eight-man game at Laton last Thursday. The game was Orcutt's regular season finale.

Orcutt quarterback Isaiah Wiechinger threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once. Weichinger ran for 98 yards, and a touchdown, on just five carries. Wiechinger completed nine of his 17 passes.

Spartans receiver Leroy Johnson caught three passes, including two touchdowns, for a game high 120 yards.

Tyler Miller and Isaiah Dollahite ran for an Orcutt touchdown each.

Johnathan Garcia had a part in six Mustangs touchdowns. He ran for three and passed for three more. Garcia connected on 14 of his 33 passes for 277 yards.

Laton's Andre Zapian caught six passes for 85 yards and two scores.