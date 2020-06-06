Valley Christian Academy in Santa Maria graduates small, tight Class of 2020

One of the smallest, tightest-knit senior classes to graduate from Valley Christian Academy received diplomas Friday evening in a ceremony perhaps closer to traditional than any of the area high school commencement exercises.
“It’s one of the advantages of having a small class,” said Charles Mason, principal of the Santa Maria school. “We were able to put on a different graduation than what we’re used to, but it was more than a drive-through.”
Six VCA seniors were joined by one from First Baptist Christian School — a home school Valley Christian sponsors — for the ceremony on the football field, where the graduates watched from seats high in the bleachers, socially distanced to comply with state and county orders aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19.
The VCA graduates were:
Caleb Jonathan Kerley, who also received the Citizenship Award;
Jessen Lopez;
Jamin Edison Mondrian Magness, who was valedictorian and received the Founder’s Award given for leadership;
Levi Andrew Mason, who received the Male Distinguished Athlete Award from the U.S. Marine Corps, primarily for his mountain biking as well as other sports;
Caylee Ana Smith, who received the Semper Fidelis Award from the U.S. Marine Corps for musicianship, having learned to play three instruments; and,
Andres Alberto Taborga, who received the Scholastic Excellence Award from the U.S. Marine Corps and the Student Council Award for his involvement in sports as well as student government.
Jared Nolan Moore was the sole graduate from First Baptist Christian School.
Friends and family members attended the graduation in 60 to 70 vehicles that parked on the field, making it look like a drive-in theater, said Principal Charles Mason.
“People were honking their horns, clapping, shouting, blowing air horns — all at the appropriate times,” Mason said, adding the ceremony “was well-received by the families” as well as the students.
Mason said the Class of 2020 was one of the school’s smallest senior classes, but he said it was “a very close-knit group.”
One member — his grandson — had been with the school since preschool, while one from Texas joined about two years ago and another from Bolivia joined about a year and a half ago.
“All seven of them, whether they’ve been here long or been here a short time, bonded extremely well,” Mason said. “Almost all of them were recognized for excellence in one area or another.”
Kerley, Magness and Levi Mason each earned scholarships from the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, and Magness also earned the Minerva Club Scholarship.
“They really are a good group of young people,” Charles Mason said. “They have strong character and a good work ethic.”
For Mason, the graduation ceremony was bittersweet.
He’s retiring this year after 41 years as a principal with the school, and his wife, Cindy, is retiring after 28 years as a teacher there, although she also at one time ran the summer day camp, was a bus driver and kept the books for the preschool.
Christopher Maples will take over as the new principal, and Mason said he will do a fine job.
“My wife and I have thoroughly enjoyed our years here,” Mason said, adding they’ve been immersed in the lives of the students, as all four of their children attended VCA from preschool through graduation, and they have 11 grandchildren also attending the school.
“Levi, the oldest [grandchild], graduating this year made it special,” he said.
