Valley Christian Academy in Santa Maria graduates small, tight Class of 2020

Andres Alberto Taborga, who received the Scholastic Excellence Award from the U.S. Marine Corps and the Student Council Award for his involvement in sports as well as student government.

Jared Nolan Moore was the sole graduate from First Baptist Christian School.

Friends and family members attended the graduation in 60 to 70 vehicles that parked on the field, making it look like a drive-in theater, said Principal Charles Mason.

“People were honking their horns, clapping, shouting, blowing air horns — all at the appropriate times,” Mason said, adding the ceremony “was well-received by the families” as well as the students.

Mason said the Class of 2020 was one of the school’s smallest senior classes, but he said it was “a very close-knit group.”

One member — his grandson — had been with the school since preschool, while one from Texas joined about two years ago and another from Bolivia joined about a year and a half ago.

“All seven of them, whether they’ve been here long or been here a short time, bonded extremely well,” Mason said. “Almost all of them were recognized for excellence in one area or another.”