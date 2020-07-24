Valley Christian grad Jared Moore thrived at his beloved center field

Jared Moore has played baseball since he was a child.

On the Valley Christian Academy baseball team’s first day of practice Moore’s freshman year, VCA coach Pete Fortier gave his players a big choice.

“Coach Fortier told us, ‘Go to any position you want to and see how you do,” said Moore.

He chose center field, and that was Moore’s main position at VCA ever since. He was a four-year varsity player for the Lions before the COVID-19 pandemic truncated their 2020 season after just four games.

“There’s just something about center field - it seems like you have a lot of freedom,” Moore said.

“You have a lot more freedom to run around out there than you do in the infield. Nothing against the infield, but ...”

Moore carried a 4.0 GPA at VCA. He was the VCA nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Scholar Athlete of the Year scholarship.

Moore will attend Hancock College. He said he would like to play there - assuming there will indeed be a 2021 baseball season.

“If (the pandemic) clears up, I would like to try out for the baseball team at Hancock,” said Moore.

Moore will study real estate.

“I finished a real estate class at Hancock,” said Moore. “It was an in-person night class, then it changed to online,” when schools statewide closed because of the pandemic.

“I want to go into some career in the real estate field. I’ll figure it out while I go to Hancock.”

As far as the school he would like to attend after Hancock, Moore said he will figure out what his choice will be when it comes to that as well.