Valley Christian grad Jared Moore thrived at his beloved center field

Jared Moore has played baseball since he was a child.
On the Valley Christian Academy baseball team’s first day of practice Moore’s freshman year, VCA coach Pete Fortier gave his players a big choice.
“Coach Fortier told us, ‘Go to any position you want to and see how you do,” said Moore.
He chose center field, and that was Moore’s main position at VCA ever since. He was a four-year varsity player for the Lions before the COVID-19 pandemic truncated their 2020 season after just four games.
“There’s just something about center field - it seems like you have a lot of freedom,” Moore said.
“You have a lot more freedom to run around out there than you do in the infield. Nothing against the infield, but ...”
Moore carried a 4.0 GPA at VCA. He was the VCA nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Scholar Athlete of the Year scholarship.
Moore will attend Hancock College. He said he would like to play there - assuming there will indeed be a 2021 baseball season.
“If (the pandemic) clears up, I would like to try out for the baseball team at Hancock,” said Moore.
Moore will study real estate.
“I finished a real estate class at Hancock,” said Moore. “It was an in-person night class, then it changed to online,” when schools statewide closed because of the pandemic.
“I want to go into some career in the real estate field. I’ll figure it out while I go to Hancock.”
As far as the school he would like to attend after Hancock, Moore said he will figure out what his choice will be when it comes to that as well.
Moore played four years of basketball as well baseball at VCA.
He chuckled. “The coaches got me to come out for football my freshman year.”
Moore was the last of three pitchers who combined for a perfect game in the Lions' 16-0 win over Coastal Christian at VCA March 13.
Starter Timmy Trenkle pitched the first two innings. Tyler McCoy pitched the next two and Moore worked the last one. The game was called after the top of the fifth because of the 10-run rule.
"This was Jared's first time on the mound," VCA coach Pete Fortier said afterward. The win was the first of the year for the Lions, who finished 1-2-1.
That game, and the VCA softball team's game that day across from the VCA baseball field against Coastal Christian (the Conquerors won 19-8) were the last sports events to take place on the Central Coast.
Schools statewide closed in March. On April 3, the CIF State office formally announced that all spring post-seasons events were cancelled. All high school sports have been pushed back to late December or January.
Moore wanted to work out on his own after the schools closures hit the area. Unfortunately, there was a problem.
"I wanted to practice throws and stuff, but my glove was locked in the locker room," at VCA, he said.
When it comes to distance learning, "Online learning was pretty easy, but I always like it better in the classroom where you have that face-to-face learning," said Moore.
"But online learning's not too bad."
Four remain: Thomas, McCoy, Laird and Kimball
Here we are.
After thousands of votes have been cast in two rounds of voting, we are down to the final four candidates for the Central Coast Player of the Decade award.
And the surprises keep coming.
Both the top seeds in the Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County brackets have been eliminated in stunning upsets.
Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs was eliminated in the first round of voting and Lompoc's Toa Taua was eliminated in the second round.
Who's left? A very respectable group of four players.
The two remaining candidates from Santa Barbara County are former Righetti standout lineman Caleb Thomas and former Santa Ynez quarterback Mike McCoy.
The San Luis Obispo County finalists are Nipomo graduate Nick Kimball and former Mission Prep running back Patrick Laird.
McCoy, the fifth seed, knocked off a pair of brothers to make it to the Santa Barbara final. McCoy first beat No. 4 seed Ainuu Taua in the opening round of voting then edged Toa Taua in the second round.
McCoy got past Toa Taua 589-394 in total votes.
Thomas, the No. 3 seed, made it to his region's final after receiving 402 total votes in the second round to edge No. 2 seed Lavon Coleman of Lompoc, who gathered 326 votes in the second round.
That means Thomas will go toe-to-toe with McCoy.
The big surprise in the SLO County bracket is that the No. 8 seed has made it to the regional final. That would be the Nipomo High grad Kimball.
The former Titan receiver eased past former Arroyo Grande High standout receiver/defensive back/kicker Garrett Owens 495-220. Kimball was the one who knocked off the No. 1 seed Seth Jacobs in the opening round of voting.
It's shaping up to be quite a battle in the SLO County final. Kimball will go up against the No. 2 seed Laird, who has received the second-most votes through two rounds of voting, just behind Kimball.
Laird has cruised past both of his opponents so far, getting past former Arroyo Grande standout Bradley Mickey in the second round, receiving 564 total votes to Mickey's total of 239.
There were 3,229 total votes cast in the second round, with the poll running from July 16 to July 23.
The regional finals will run through July 31. The winners of those matchups will meet in the area final.
SLO County final: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball
SLO County final: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball.
No. 2 Patrick Laird's career stats:
Rushing: 4,551 yards rushing, 50 TDs (3,117 yards rushing, 32 TDs as senior)
College: Played running back at Cal.
Note: Currently on Miami Dolphins' roster. Only area player to score an NFL TD last decade.
No. 8 Nick Kimball's career stats:
Receiving: 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014)
Defense: 35 total tackles, 3 INTs
College: Played at Hancock and the University of LaVerne.
Notes: 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year.
Vote: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball
Santa Barbara County final: No. 3 Caleb Thomas vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
Caleb Thomas' career stats:
Defense: 103 total tackles (86 solo), 21 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, INT.
College: Red-shirted last year at Tulane.
Note: 2018 All-Area MVP.
Mike McCoy's career stats:
Passing: 141 for 251 for 2,524 yards, 23 TDs, 14 INTs
Rushing: 123 carries, 1,091 yards, 13 TDs
Receiving: 33 catches, 510 yards, 5 TDs
All-purpose: 2,488 yards
Defense: 90 tackles (56 solo), 5 TFLs; 11 INTs, 21 pass breakups, 205 INT return yards
Kicking: 103 kickoffs for 4,071 yards, 23 TBs; 90 punts, 2,998 yards, 18 inside 20
Returns: 32 kickoff returns 682 yards, TD
Scoring: 21 TDs scored, 108 kick points; 9 for 11 on field goals, long of 48; 81 for 85 on PATs
College: Set to play at Hancock
Vote: No. 3 Caleb Thomas vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
