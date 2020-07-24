You are the owner of this article.
Valley Christian grad Jared Moore thrived at his beloved center field
Senior Spotlight

Jared Moore has played baseball since he was a child.

On the Valley Christian Academy baseball team’s first day of practice Moore’s freshman year, VCA coach Pete Fortier gave his players a big choice.

“Coach Fortier told us, ‘Go to any position you want to and see how you do,” said Moore.

He chose center field, and that was Moore’s main position at VCA ever since. He was a four-year varsity player for the Lions before the COVID-19 pandemic truncated their 2020 season after just four games.

“There’s just something about center field - it seems like you have a lot of freedom,” Moore said.

“You have a lot more freedom to run around out there than you do in the infield. Nothing against the infield, but ...”

Moore carried a 4.0 GPA at VCA. He was the VCA nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Scholar Athlete of the Year scholarship.

Moore will attend Hancock College. He said he would like to play there - assuming there will indeed be a 2021 baseball season.

“If (the pandemic) clears up, I would like to try out for the baseball team at Hancock,” said Moore.

Moore will study real estate.

“I finished a real estate class at Hancock,” said Moore. “It was an in-person night class, then it changed to online,” when schools statewide closed because of the pandemic.

“I want to go into some career in the real estate field. I’ll figure it out while I go to Hancock.”

As far as the school he would like to attend after Hancock, Moore said he will figure out what his choice will be when it comes to that as well.

Moore played four years of basketball as well baseball at VCA.

He chuckled. “The coaches got me to come out for football my freshman year.”

Moore was the last of three pitchers who combined for a perfect game in the Lions' 16-0 win over Coastal Christian at VCA March 13.

Starter Timmy Trenkle pitched the first two innings. Tyler McCoy pitched the next two and Moore worked the last one. The game was called after the top of the fifth because of the 10-run rule.

"This was Jared's first time on the mound," VCA coach Pete Fortier said afterward. The win was the first of the year for the Lions, who finished 1-2-1. 

That game, and the VCA softball team's game that day across from the VCA baseball field against Coastal Christian (the Conquerors won 19-8) were the last sports events to take place on the Central Coast.

Schools statewide closed in March. On April 3, the CIF State office formally announced that all spring post-seasons events were cancelled. All high school sports have been pushed back to late December or January.

Moore wanted to work out on his own after the schools closures hit the area. Unfortunately, there was a problem.

"I wanted to practice throws and stuff, but my glove was locked in the locker room," at VCA, he said.

When it comes to distance learning, "Online learning was pretty easy, but I always like it better in the classroom where you have that face-to-face learning," said Moore.

"But online learning's not too bad."

