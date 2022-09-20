Valley Christian Academy lost a non-league football game they thought they had won at Lancaster Baptist last week.
With VCA up 37-34, James Fakoury intercepted a pass on what seemed to be the last play of the game.
However, pass interference was called against Fakoury and Lancaster Baptist capitalized with a touchdown on its second chance, and the Eagles won 40-37 to remain unbeaten.
They moved to 4-0.
The Lions are 1-1. Video of what would have been the last play appeared to show no pass interference occurred with Fakoury leaping over the intended receiver for the interception.
Pass interference was indeed called however and, "They scored on a trick play," to win it, said VCA coach Pete Fortier.
The Lions had gone ahead on a field goal with 26 seconds left.
Jacob Sanders ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions. Sanders also returned a fumble for a score.
Jordan Tittes rushed for 73 yards and a VCA score. He caught one pass for three yards.
Lions quarterback Sean Swain threw for 123 yards and a touchdown. Swain rushed for 41 yards.
The Lions will play at Monterey Trinity Christian at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in a non-league game.