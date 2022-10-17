The Valley Christian Academy and Orcutt Academy football teams each rolled to an eight-man league win this past week.
VCA (4-1, 2-0) won 63-8 at Coastal Christian (0-5, 0-3) in a Coast Valley League game Thursday. Orcutt Academy (2-4, 2-2) beat Riverdale Christian (4-2, 2-2) 39-20 in a Sierra League game at Santa Maria High School Saturday.
Jacob Sanders racked up 94 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns on just six carries for the Lions in VCA's win at Coastal Christian. Jordan Tittes ran for 36 yards and three touchdowns on three carries. On defense, Tittes made three quarterback sacks.
Sean Swain and James Fakoury each caught one pass, with the solo reception for both going for a touchdown. Swain had a 34-yard touchdown catch, and Fakoury pulled in a 45-yard touchdown catch.
Orcutt Academy 39, Riverdale Christian 20
Orcutt quarterback Isaiah Wiechinger threw for 130 yards and three touchdowns, and Tyler Miller had 109 yards in total offense as the Spartans beat the Ambassadors.
Wiechinger completed 13 of his 21 passes. He did not throw an interception.
Crescencio Perez led the Spartans rushing game with 20 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown.