Valley Christian Academy boys basketball coach Christopher Maples continued Tuesday to get the upgrade in non-league competition that he wanted for his team.

The Lions just couldn't respond well enough.

VCA got a taste at the Santa Maria Holiday Hoop Tourney of why Lindsay was 10-2 going in. Lindsay guard Mark Sobrepena hit three consecutive 3-point shots in the third quarter as the Cardinals gapped the Lions after VCA had caught Lindsay at 30-all. Lindsay pulled away for a 57-43 win in a first-round Pool A game.

The Cardinals moved to 11-2. The Lions are 7-4.

Taft (3-8) steadily pulled away from host Santa Maria (6-5) in another Pool A game after the teams started the second quarter tied at 13-all. The Wildcats beat the Saints 69-49.

Lompoc took on Nipomo in the first game of the tournament, in Pool B. The Braves kept scoring a steady stream of points most of the way and beat Nipomo 91-70 to move to 3-5. The Titans are 5-6.

Corona played Shafter in a later Pool B game Tuesday in the last game of the first day. Each team was due to play two pool games Wednesday to determine the Thursday games for tournament placings.

Jacob Sanders popped in a five-footer to pull VCA even with Lindsay at 30-all at the 3:40 mark of the third quarter Tuesday. Then the Cardinals started setting good screens for Sobrepena and Sobrepena delivered with his three made treys in a span of 1:51. A two-point basket by Alexander Salinas for the Cardinals was sandwiched in amongst the trio of Sobrepena made treys.

"That was the difference," VCA coach Christopher Maples said afterward. "(That run) gave them some breathing room. Our defense had been pretty good up to then."

The Cardinals led 44-36 going into the fourth quarter and salted the win away by putting the clamps on the Lions offense.

VCA forward Sean Swain didn't get many touches Tuesday after scoring 22 points last Thursday as the Lions beat Santa Maria for the second time this season, 58-51, to win VCA's own tournament. Swain finished with four points Tuesday.

"We couldn't get Sean involved in the offense," said Maples. "We tried different things. They would run what looked like a 3-2 (defense) then change it," to more of a man-to-man.

Valley Christian Academy won the Coast Valley League championship last year then lost in the first round of the playoffs.

"The league is down this year," Maples said after his team won the championship of its tournament. The Lions have rolled to a 3-0 start in CVL play this season, and Maples has been hoping for quality opponents. He liked the way Santa Maria pushed his team last Thursday, and the Lions definitely got the quality opponent they wanted in Lindsay.

"They really pressured us, and that's really good for our team," as it moves forward with its season, said Maples.

Sebastian Madrigal led Lindsay with 20 points. He scored 12 in the first half. Sobrepena scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half. Sanders led the Lions with a game-high 21 points.

Taft 69, Santa Maria 49

Johnathan Lupercio buried two 3-point shots and Jorge Adame hit one as the Saints trimmed a 36-26 halftime deficit to 43-37. The home team didn't score much thereafter.

The taller Wildcats, meanwhile, kept getting inside on the Saints for a steady flow of points. Nine Taft players wound up scoring.

Taft forward Blaine Neudorf led the Wildcats with 16 points. Twelve came in the first half as Taft scored on 13 of its 18 possessions in the second quarter after not scoring until the 5:10 mark of the first. Lupercio hit a trey at the 5:38 mark of the first quarter for the first points of the game.

Wildcats guard Baylin Statler scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half. Lupercio made six 3's and finished with a game-high 20 points. None of the other Saints scored in double figures. Adame finished with nine points.

Lompoc 91, Nipomo 70

Nipomo beat Lompoc 61-56 in a non-league game at Lompoc earlier in the season. Michael Miclat put the Braves at 57 points at the 7:06 mark of the third quarter Tuesday when he drained a 3 from the left corner.

The Braves led 24-20 after the first quarter. After that, the Titans simply couldn't keep up. Lompoc put in 30 points in the second quarter for a 54-37 halftime lead. Thanks to a cold spell in the third, Lompoc scored just 11 points in the quarter, but the Braves warmed up again in the fourth and rang up 26 points then.

Lompoc easily withstood 38 points by Nipomo guard Lucca Hart partly because Lompoc guard Lorenzo Martinez kept making plays all over the floor on offense and defense. He finished with 32 points. Luciano Delibertis and Nelson Maldonado scored 14 points each for the Braves. Miclat finished with 10.