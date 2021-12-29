Valley Christian Academy's boys basketball team has used the winter break to face some tougher competition to get ready for a Coast Valley League title run.

The Lions dropped three games at their own holiday tournament last week, falling to Dublin Valley Christian Academy, Santa Maria and Orcutt Academy.

The Lions lost those three games without one of their better players, sophomore Jacob Sanders, who was out due to COVID protocols.

VCA will enter 2022 with a 5-4 overall record. They're 3-0 against CVL teams, with wins over Shandon, Maricopa and Coastal Christian. The Lions will resume with league play on Jan. 4 with a game at Cuyama Valley. They then play home against Coast Union on Jan. 7. Coast Union figures to be a tough matchup and Coastal Christian has already proven to be a difficult opponent for the Lions. VCA edged Coastal Christian 57-55 in Pismo on Dec. 17.

Coastal Christian senior Luke Olmstead is averaging over 30 points a game this year, scoring 45 against Shandon and 34 against VCA. (Olmstead also had 46 points in the first game of the year, an 87-72 loss to Santa Maria, and had 48 points in a 75-63 win over Orcutt Academy).

VCA has been led by junior Gavin Edick, a 6-foot-3 guard who head coach Christopher Maples calls the team's best shooter. Edick was averaging about 20 points per game for the Lions. Jay Shin, James Fakoury, Seth Walker and Sean Swain make up the rest of the team's core.

"Gavin is clearly our best shooter," Maples said. "But the thing with him is that every team we play is keying on him, trying to stop him."

Swain has added an inside presence to a team that did most of its damage from the outside previously. Maples says Swain has built up momentum from an impressive football season where he led the Lions' 8-man team from the quarterback position. Having an inside presence can help Edick produce from the outside.

"We have a very strong starting five and we can play inside and outside," Maples said. "And we're just now learning that. We're learning when to put the ball inside and when to shoot it from the outside. Against Coastal Christian, it was nice because when we weren't making our 3-point shots, we got our points down in the post. That's something that's nice, having both those options."

Maples said Swain and Shin are "both developing" an inside presence for the team.

"I think with Sean, and it might be a result of playing football, that he's a long more physical," Maples said. "He didn't play last year because he had a leg injury (from the football season). But he's getting more physical inside, which is exciting to see."

Sanders had a breakout season on the football field with the Lions in the fall, rushing for nearly 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns in eight games.

"He is so fast and it's very hard to match up with him," Maples said of Sanders. "That really helps us. It just creates opportunities for us on offense. Defensively, his speed allows us to put pressure on offenses. The other thing with Jacob, is that he has this willpower stamina where he can play the whole game and not be subbed at all and his energy level doesn't drop. I think to myself that there's no way he can maintain this level of energy, but he does it. It's great to have somebody like that."

The Lions went 5-3 in the shortened spring season, finishing 4-1 in the CVL.