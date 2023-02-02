Every year, players and coaches in the Valley Christian Academy basketball program get a break in their respective routines.

The boys and girls teams play in a tournament at a Christian college or university every year. This year, the VCA teams played at the Bob Jones Tournament at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.

"It's just really fun to get to play different teams, teams that are different than the teams we usually play," said Miley DeBerardi, a senior guard for the VCA girls team.

Gavin Edick, a senior on the VCA boys team and a four-year varsity player,

said, "Just the camaraderie with teammates (during the trip) is the best part, to be honest."

DeBernardi said, "We went to a breakfast, a dinner, different chapels. That was fun."

Edick and DeBernardi are leaders for their respective teams, and Edick is a leading scorer for the VCA boys, who repeated as Coast Valley League champs with a 56-53 win over second-place San Luis Obispo Classical Academy Tuesday night at VCA.

DeBernardi was on the VCA girls team that won all three of its games, by a combined 158-63 at the Maranatha Tournament at Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, Wisconsin last year.

As for the VCA boys, "We won the tournament at Maranatha last year," said Edick. "There were four teams there, and the interesting thing was, every team beat each other."

Both VCA teams went 1-2 at the Bob Jones Tournament. "It was a lot tougher this year," said DeBernardi. "All the teams (at the Bob Jones Tournament) were really good."

The VCA girls beat Cramerton Christian Academy of Cramerton, North Carolina 42-36 in their opener. They lost 62-29 to the Greenville Hurricanes of Greenville, South Carolina then fell 43-41 to the Asheville Trailblazers of Asheville, North Carolina in the third-place game.

"Greenville is really good," said VCA girls coach Randy Stanford. "They're ranked eighth in their division in South Carolina."

The VCA girls team won the Don C. Ward Sportsmanship trophy at the tournament. "That, to me, is just as good as winning the championship," said Stanford.

The VCA boys lost 89-56 to Greensboro, North Carolina-based Shining Light Academy in their tournament opener. They beat Cramerton Christian Academy 62-55 then, according to Maxpreps.com, lost by the football score of 20-16 to Mercer Christian Academy of Princeton, West Virginia. According to the MaxPreps listing, that was a one-quarter game.

"Shining Light Academy was really good," said Edick. The Knights were 13-7 at press time.

The VCA girls and boys teams finish their respective regular seasons with road doubleheaders at Cuyama Valley Thursday night and Coastal Christian Friday night, with the girls game set to start at 5 p.m., and the boys game slated for a 6:30 p.m. start both nights.

At press time, the VCA girls were in second place in the CVL, behind Coastal Christian. The Conquerors have clinched the girls CVL championship.